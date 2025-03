Unlucky streak! Will Shiffrin miss the season highlight?

500-point mark

Shiffrin's last straw to still be there: she would have to crack the 500-point mark in the overall World Cup. She currently has 377 points. Then she would be able to compete in all races in Sun Valley. Until then, however, there is only one slalom and three speed races left on the program. However, the US American has not competed in a downhill or a super-G since her crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo in January 2024.