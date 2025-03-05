Right-wing extremist crimes increase by almost 25 percent

Tripartite coalition plans NAP against right-wing extremism

The new government consisting of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is planning to draw up a National Action Plan against right-wing extremism. The government program also includes a commitment to publish an annual report on right-wing extremism. Just a few weeks ago, the report was published by the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Justice and the Documentation Center of Austrian Resistance (DÖW). The FPÖ featured prominently in the report, which then attacked the DÖW. Surveillance of messenger services is also to be introduced.