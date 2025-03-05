Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Alarming figures

Right-wing extremist crimes increase by almost 25 percent

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 06:56

The number of right-wing extremist crimes has risen by almost 25 percent according to a request from the SPÖ to the Ministry of the Interior. The three-party coalition sworn in on Monday announced increased measures against right-wing extremism and is planning a national action plan. Among other things, this provides for increased monitoring of potential threats.

0 Kommentare

The figures from the report on the protection of the constitution illustrate the extent of right-wing extremist crimes: Of the acts subsumed under the term right-wing extremist, 1296 were explicitly motivated by right-wing extremism, 97 were racist, 59 were anti-Semitic and 9 were Islamophobic, according to the response to the inquiry. Statistics on how many acts were explicitly directed against Roma and Romnja or Sinti and Sintizze are not kept.

91 percent of perpetrators are male
A total of 1,208 and 1,486 acts of violence were registered in 2023 and 2024 respectively - 404 of which took place online. The gender distribution is clear: 91% of perpetrators are male. For SPÖ MP Sabine Schatz, the figures are cause for concern: "This record figure must call on all democratic forces to stand up for our democracy at every level".

There was also a significant increase in reports under the Prohibition Act. These rose from 1,203 to 1,450 in 2024. In contrast, charges of incitement to hatred fell slightly, from 177 in 2023 to 156 the following year.

Zitat Icon

This record figure must prompt all democratic forces to stand up for our democracy at every level.

SPÖ-Abgeordnete Sabine Schatz

Tripartite coalition plans NAP against right-wing extremism
The new government consisting of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is planning to draw up a National Action Plan against right-wing extremism. The government program also includes a commitment to publish an annual report on right-wing extremism. Just a few weeks ago, the report was published by the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Justice and the Documentation Center of Austrian Resistance (DÖW). The FPÖ featured prominently in the report, which then attacked the DÖW. Surveillance of messenger services is also to be introduced.

"In addition to the dramatic increase in right-wing extremist crimes, the accumulation of weapons found in the scene also shows how important it is to take decisive action," emphasized Schatz, who has been surveying the number of right-wing extremist crimes every six months since 2017. "Combating right-wing extremism remains one of the greatest challenges of our time."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf