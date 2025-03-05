Alarming figures
Right-wing extremist crimes increase by almost 25 percent
The number of right-wing extremist crimes has risen by almost 25 percent according to a request from the SPÖ to the Ministry of the Interior. The three-party coalition sworn in on Monday announced increased measures against right-wing extremism and is planning a national action plan. Among other things, this provides for increased monitoring of potential threats.
The figures from the report on the protection of the constitution illustrate the extent of right-wing extremist crimes: Of the acts subsumed under the term right-wing extremist, 1296 were explicitly motivated by right-wing extremism, 97 were racist, 59 were anti-Semitic and 9 were Islamophobic, according to the response to the inquiry. Statistics on how many acts were explicitly directed against Roma and Romnja or Sinti and Sintizze are not kept.
91 percent of perpetrators are male
A total of 1,208 and 1,486 acts of violence were registered in 2023 and 2024 respectively - 404 of which took place online. The gender distribution is clear: 91% of perpetrators are male. For SPÖ MP Sabine Schatz, the figures are cause for concern: "This record figure must call on all democratic forces to stand up for our democracy at every level".
There was also a significant increase in reports under the Prohibition Act. These rose from 1,203 to 1,450 in 2024. In contrast, charges of incitement to hatred fell slightly, from 177 in 2023 to 156 the following year.
This record figure must prompt all democratic forces to stand up for our democracy at every level.
SPÖ-Abgeordnete Sabine Schatz
Tripartite coalition plans NAP against right-wing extremism
The new government consisting of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is planning to draw up a National Action Plan against right-wing extremism. The government program also includes a commitment to publish an annual report on right-wing extremism. Just a few weeks ago, the report was published by the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Justice and the Documentation Center of Austrian Resistance (DÖW). The FPÖ featured prominently in the report, which then attacked the DÖW. Surveillance of messenger services is also to be introduced.
"In addition to the dramatic increase in right-wing extremist crimes, the accumulation of weapons found in the scene also shows how important it is to take decisive action," emphasized Schatz, who has been surveying the number of right-wing extremist crimes every six months since 2017. "Combating right-wing extremism remains one of the greatest challenges of our time."
