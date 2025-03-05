Opposition in state parliament asks the government too many questions

Answers to questions have been blacked out and now the state government has too many questions. In addition, the questions are too detailed. Department 10 of FPÖ provincial councillor Martin Zauner has commissioned an expert opinion on this, which will be discussed by the provincial parliamentary parties today. SPÖ parliamentary group chairman Max Maurer finds it strange that a department of the provincial administration has commissioned and paid for an expert opinion on a topic of the provincial parliament.