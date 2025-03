Jimi Blue: Death threats chase him out of Germany

Italy as a safe haven

After these hateful comments, he moved to Milan in Italy last year, where he now feels safer and has also been able to gain some distance from his family clinch with his mother Natascha Ochsenknecht (60) and co. and the drama surrounding Yeliz. Jimi added to the publication that he is currently in the process of reconciling with his family: "We are slowly feeling our way back towards each other. But not everything is forgotten from one day to the next."