The Grand Prix of Thailand – LIVE from 9am

The MotoGP sprint race at the season opener of the motorcycle premier class in Buri Ram ended with a start-finish victory for Marc Marquez. The Spaniard celebrated a dream debut on Ducati. The six-time MotoGP World Champion won on Saturday ahead of his younger brother Alex, with Marquez's new team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in third. "This is a perfect Saturday," said Marquez, who took the world championship lead for the first time since 2019 thanks to the twelve points he scored.