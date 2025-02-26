More stores closed than ever before

Retail consultant: "We're slowly running out of humor"

Corona, drastic cost increases in rents, energy and wages, the weak consumer mood and the boom in online retailers have led to a wave of bankruptcies. Recently, Leiner, Pepco, Esprit and Görtz, for example, have closed, while others such as Palmers are reducing the number of their locations. In recent years, many catering businesses have moved into former retail spaces as a fallback solution, but this has now almost been exhausted, says Lindner. "We're slowly running out of charm. There is also the question of how many doctors' surgeries and other service providers we still need in the ground floor zones."