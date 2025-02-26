Big sugo test: organic products are the best

AK Oberösterreich checked the composition of the sauces based on the list of ingredients and compared them with the original. The test winner - by far the most expensive product at 19.95 euros per kilogram - scored 85 out of a possible 100 points, while the bottom performer - at 3.55 euros per kilogram - scored just 22. In this case, the price probably determines the quality, as the better-rated half ranged from around nine to 19.95 euros per kilogram - with one outlier at 5.93 euros - while the eight worse-rated products ranged from 3.54 to 8.53 euros per kilogram.