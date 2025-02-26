Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Many additives

Big sugo test: organic products are the best

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 14:00

When things need to be done quickly, many people reach for ready-made pasta sauce from a jar. The Chamber of Labor (AK) tested 16 ready-made Bolognese sugos: The four organic products scored best. They came closest to the original recipe, while the products at the bottom of the ranking contained additives, cheap alternatives or thickening substances.

0 Kommentare

AK Oberösterreich checked the composition of the sauces based on the list of ingredients and compared them with the original. The test winner - by far the most expensive product at 19.95 euros per kilogram - scored 85 out of a possible 100 points, while the bottom performer - at 3.55 euros per kilogram - scored just 22. In this case, the price probably determines the quality, as the better-rated half ranged from around nine to 19.95 euros per kilogram - with one outlier at 5.93 euros - while the eight worse-rated products ranged from 3.54 to 8.53 euros per kilogram.

Sometimes far removed from the original recipe
The pancetta that is obligatory in the original Italian version of "Ragù alla Bolognese" is missing in all recipes, as is the optional glass of milk or broth. Instead, garlic and mixed spices are used, which are not part of the original recipe. This only lists onions, carrots and celery to season with salt and pepper.

The testers still saw the seasoning as creative freedom, but the use of rapeseed or sunflower oil instead of high-quality olive oil was deducted points, as was the use of flavorings or spice extracts, acidity regulators such as lactic, acetic or citric acid and thickening ingredients such as modified corn starch.

Meat from different countries
The characteristically high proportion of meat in the products tested was only between a minimalist 14 and 29 percent. Ten jars contained pure beef, six mixed minced meat. Two manufacturers use Italian and Austrian meat, five only domestic, three only Italian. The rest use meat from various EU countries and, in extreme cases, animal meat from all 27 member states and the United Kingdom. Most of the tomatoes come from Italy, but also from Spain and Portugal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf