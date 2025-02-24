Simon from Simonsfeld
First baby hare of the year rescued
In Simonsfeld, Lower Austria, the first baby brown hare of the year, "Simon", has been rescued. The little one was discovered in a hay rack in a paddock.
"Simon" is one of the few baby brown hares to be seriously rescued. Baby hares that appear to be alone are often taken away by walkers, the Austrian Animal Welfare Association reported in a press release on Monday.
However, the mothers are often nearby, explained Alfred Kofler, head of animal care at Assisi-Hof. In this case, however, a dead rabbit was found at the side of the road, presumably its mother. Simon is now being raised at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau.
Baby rabbits need help if the mother is found dead nearby, as in the case of "Simon", or if the animal is obviously injured. If the young animal is lying motionless on its side on paths or roads or is wandering around and is not shy of people, help is also needed. If the bunny has been attacked by birds of prey or taken by dogs or cats, it also needs help.
Please do not touch baby brown hares
Baby brown hares have no scent of their own, which protects them from predators. If they are touched by humans, they lose this protection and can be in mortal danger. The first few days after a rescue are extremely critical for the baby brown hares, as many of the young animals develop digestive problems. "Brown hare milk is much richer than the milk of conventional mammals. Simon first has to get used to the unfamiliar bottle feeding," said Kofler.
If a baby hare is found, it should first be observed before any action is taken. The safety of the animals can be better guaranteed if you stay on the paths, keep your dog on a lead and do not touch the young animal.
