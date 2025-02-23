Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Chip replacement free of charge

Just like that: Volvo provides customers with hardware updates

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 10:00

Free software updates are now standard for current cars. Not "over the air" for all of them, but nevertheless. Volvo is now going one step further - and even replacing the hardware for free!

0 Kommentare

This is actually logical and understandable, as the development of computers is progressing far faster than the life cycle of a car could keep pace.

And so Volvo is replacing the old processor in its electric flagship EX90 with a newer Nvidia processor free of charge. The Drive AGX Xavier version is currently installed in the SUV launched in 2024, but the ES90 expected for this year already has the improved Drive AGX Orin version on board.

Owners of the Volvo EX90 will receive a free hardware update. (Bild: Stephan Schätzl)
Owners of the Volvo EX90 will receive a free hardware update.
(Bild: Stephan Schätzl)

This will also be retrofitted to the EX90 at an as yet unknown date. The exchange is made possible by the modular electronics architecture "Superset Tech Stack", which Volvo has introduced with its new e-models.

The computer configuration intended for the EX90 initially works in the technically related ES90. This has two "Nvidia Drive AGX Orin" processors, which are used to control AI functions, safety systems and battery management.

Orin is said to offer eight times the computing power of the Xavier versions. Volvo speaks of 508 trillion operations per second.

Volvo customers will have to go to the workshop for the upgrade - hardware replacement will not work over the air in the future either.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf