Chip replacement free of charge
Just like that: Volvo provides customers with hardware updates
Free software updates are now standard for current cars. Not "over the air" for all of them, but nevertheless. Volvo is now going one step further - and even replacing the hardware for free!
This is actually logical and understandable, as the development of computers is progressing far faster than the life cycle of a car could keep pace.
And so Volvo is replacing the old processor in its electric flagship EX90 with a newer Nvidia processor free of charge. The Drive AGX Xavier version is currently installed in the SUV launched in 2024, but the ES90 expected for this year already has the improved Drive AGX Orin version on board.
This will also be retrofitted to the EX90 at an as yet unknown date. The exchange is made possible by the modular electronics architecture "Superset Tech Stack", which Volvo has introduced with its new e-models.
The computer configuration intended for the EX90 initially works in the technically related ES90. This has two "Nvidia Drive AGX Orin" processors, which are used to control AI functions, safety systems and battery management.
Orin is said to offer eight times the computing power of the Xavier versions. Volvo speaks of 508 trillion operations per second.
Volvo customers will have to go to the workshop for the upgrade - hardware replacement will not work over the air in the future either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
