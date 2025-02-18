Violence continues
Congo: Rebels shoot minors
The United Nations warns of an "even deeper and wider conflict" in the Democratic Republic of Congo with "even more devastating consequences for the civilian population". The UN Human Rights Office has documented serious violence - including rape and the murder of children.
Videos that have since been verified show M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, shooting three boys in the town of Bukavu. The rebels reportedly asked the armed boys, aged between eleven and 15, to lay down their weapons. When they did not comply, they were shot dead, a spokeswoman for the human rights office explained.
Rebels receive support from Rwanda
It is rare for the UN Human Rights Office to attribute crimes so clearly to one of the actors in a conflict. The office called on the M23 rebels and neighboring Rwanda to ensure that human rights are respected.
Since the end of January, the rebels have advanced into the megacity of Goma and the capital of South Kivu province after heavy fighting against the Congolese army. According to unconfirmed reports, they are being supported by Rwandan troops. According to reports, 900 bodies have been recovered in Goma alone. There are frequent targeted attacks on hospitals and humanitarian aid workers, it was said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.