Violence continues

Congo: Rebels shoot minors

18.02.2025 17:57

The United Nations warns of an "even deeper and wider conflict" in the Democratic Republic of Congo with "even more devastating consequences for the civilian population". The UN Human Rights Office has documented serious violence - including rape and the murder of children.

Videos that have since been verified show M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, shooting three boys in the town of Bukavu. The rebels reportedly asked the armed boys, aged between eleven and 15, to lay down their weapons. When they did not comply, they were shot dead, a spokeswoman for the human rights office explained.

M23 rebels after taking over the city of Bukavu
M23 rebels after taking over the city of Bukavu
(Bild: APA/AP)

Rebels receive support from Rwanda
It is rare for the UN Human Rights Office to attribute crimes so clearly to one of the actors in a conflict. The office called on the M23 rebels and neighboring Rwanda to ensure that human rights are respected. 

Since the end of January, the rebels have advanced into the megacity of Goma and the capital of South Kivu province after heavy fighting against the Congolese army. According to unconfirmed reports, they are being supported by Rwandan troops. According to reports, 900 bodies have been recovered in Goma alone. There are frequent targeted attacks on hospitals and humanitarian aid workers, it was said.

