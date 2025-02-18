“Mentally we have to be at 100 percent”

There is one important aspect that the Bregenz team must first internalize. "We have to be mentally at 100 percent. Now it's no longer preparation, now it's serious again," explains Van Acker, "it's about getting everything back on the pitch." If his team can do that on Friday at the promoted team from Styria, who had considerable difficulties in the fall but soon escaped the relegation places and finished twelfth in the winter, the chances of success are good.