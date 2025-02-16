With a new director
Schloss Fuschl has big plans for 2025
The Rosewood Group got off to a bumpy start at Lake Fuschl in 2024. This year, they want to steer the business into calmer waters with a few changes.
No more chaos - that's what the Rosewood Hotel Schloss Fuschl has set itself for 2025. After a bumpy opening phase for the hotel in '24 - the "Krone" reported on several occasions - he is now tasked with getting hotel operations back on track: With Andreas Pade, the Schlosshotel am Fuschlsee has a new Managing Director. The Dane, who speaks five languages, brings over 20 years of international experience to Austria. He is already the third director of the hotel within a year.
Together with the new Hotel Manager Maximilian Deickert, the management team has already set itself some ambitious goals for this year. For example, they want to strengthen the cohesion of all Schloss Fuschl businesses (including the Arabella Jagdhof and the Schlossfischerei). Cooperation with regional suppliers is also to be further expanded.
The site of the former golf course, on the other hand, is to be rebuilt or renaturalized. The last golf balls were already whizzing around there at the end of 2023. Sheep will soon graze where the green used to be trimmed daily using state-of-the-art technology. A natural bathing beach is also being developed.
And to ensure that not only hotel guests feel at home around Lake Fuschl in the future, the Schloss Fuschl businesses are also investing in their employees: construction of a new staff house near the Wolfgangseebundesstraße is due to start next week. The declared aim is to attract more local employees. So that guests who have German as their language preference can also be won over.
