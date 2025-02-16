Schloss Fuschl has big plans for 2025

No more chaos - that's what the Rosewood Hotel Schloss Fuschl has set itself for 2025. After a bumpy opening phase for the hotel in '24 - the "Krone" reported on several occasions - he is now tasked with getting hotel operations back on track: With Andreas Pade, the Schlosshotel am Fuschlsee has a new Managing Director. The Dane, who speaks five languages, brings over 20 years of international experience to Austria. He is already the third director of the hotel within a year.