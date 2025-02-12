American released: Trump praises “very nice” Russians

"Very special person" also facing release

When asked by journalists, Trump described the prisoner deal with Russia as "very fair, very reasonable". He also announced that "somebody else will be released tomorrow". He did not give any further details at first, but added that it was a "very special" person. Regarding Fogel's departure, Moscow explained that it now expected a Russian imprisoned in the United States to be released in return. According to the TASS news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the name of the prisoner would only be announced once the person had safely returned to Russia.