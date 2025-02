Beer and cash: pub broken into 20 times

The initially unknown men broke into the pub in Moosburg at least 20 times, from summer 2024 to 19 January 2025. The police were then able to track down two men responsible: a 39-year-old from the district of Klagenfurt-Land and a 41-year-old man born in Bosnia. The two men were both in need of money, which is why they started the series of burglaries.