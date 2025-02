Drunk driver without a license only drove on a rim

On Monday night, a drunk 18-year-old without a driver's license caused an accident. The 18-year-old from Bad Hall was driving his stepfather's unauthorized car in the municipality of Kremsmünster at around 1 am. On the return journey from Kremsmünster, the young driver, who did not have a valid driver's license, grazed a guard rail or the concrete base of the small road bridge located there in the area of the B122.