Kurti remains in power in Kosovo

Serbia has not yet accepted Kosovo's independence. Five of the 27 EU states - Spain, Romania, Slovakia, Greece and Cyprus - have also not yet recognized Kosovo as an independent state. There are also still unresolved conflicts with the Kosovo Serbs, who make up around five to six percent of the population. All other states that became independent as a result of the wars during the break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, such as Slovenia and Croatia, were constituent republics, not provinces as in the case of Kosovo.