The gods must take to the opera couch in Paris

A musical feast that comes to Salzburg

The story of the slain Castor and his immortal half-brother Pollux, who brings Castor out of the realm of the dead at the cost of his own life, even though they both love Princess Télaïre, also works in its universality in Sellar's world. In the end, everyone loves each other and Sellars has once again recycled himself. The atmosphere at the final celebration is therefore excellent!