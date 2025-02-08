Serious skiing accidents
Run over skis, hand and face – then escape
The beautiful weather and the vacations led to a lot of activity on Tyrol's ski slopes on Saturday. And there were plenty of accidents. The police reported four people injured, some of them seriously. There were two crashes in Sölden and in Jochberg a winter sportswoman was the victim of two reckless strangers.
The police are looking for witnesses to the skiing accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon in Jochberg in the Tyrolean district of Kitzbühel. A 31-year-old Belgian woman was skiing down the blue slope 64a at around 1.40 pm when, according to the police, a previously unknown winter sports enthusiast skied over her skis, causing the woman to fall. A second unknown skier then skied over her left hand and across her face.
Both skiers skied on without looking after the seriously injured woman. She was initially taken to the St. Johann in Tirol district hospital by ambulance, but was subsequently transferred to the Innsbruck clinic due to the severity of her injuries.
The two unknown winter sports enthusiasts drove on without stopping to look after the injured woman.
The Belgian woman's partner had witnessed the collision but was unable to provide a description of the two fleeing skiers. The police are therefore now asking possible witnesses for information on the unknown persons. This should be directed to the Erpfendorf police station (059133 7201).
Collision could no longer be prevented
There was also a serious collision in the Sölden ski area in Ötztal on Saturday. A 57-year-old local man and a 63-year-old local woman collided at the junction of two black pistes at around 10.15 am. According to the police, they had tried to avoid each other but were unable to do so. The 57-year-old therefore dropped onto the slope and hit the 63-year-old with his feet or skis. She was seriously injured and was flown to Zams hospital. The man escaped with bruises.
The second accident in Sölden occurred in the afternoon. Shortly after 3 pm, a Dutch skier (60) crashed on a blue slope. According to the police, he suffered serious injuries and was flown to Innsbruck Hospital.
