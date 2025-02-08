Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Serious skiing accidents

Run over skis, hand and face – then escape

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 21:30

The beautiful weather and the vacations led to a lot of activity on Tyrol's ski slopes on Saturday. And there were plenty of accidents. The police reported four people injured, some of them seriously. There were two crashes in Sölden and in Jochberg a winter sportswoman was the victim of two reckless strangers. 

0 Kommentare

The police are looking for witnesses to the skiing accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon in Jochberg in the Tyrolean district of Kitzbühel. A 31-year-old Belgian woman was skiing down the blue slope 64a at around 1.40 pm when, according to the police, a previously unknown winter sports enthusiast skied over her skis, causing the woman to fall. A second unknown skier then skied over her left hand and across her face.

Both skiers skied on without looking after the seriously injured woman. She was initially taken to the St. Johann in Tirol district hospital by ambulance, but was subsequently transferred to the Innsbruck clinic due to the severity of her injuries. 

Zitat Icon

The two unknown winter sports enthusiasts drove on without stopping to look after the injured woman.

Die Polizei in einer Aussendung

The Belgian woman's partner had witnessed the collision but was unable to provide a description of the two fleeing skiers. The police are therefore now asking possible witnesses for information on the unknown persons. This should be directed to the Erpfendorf police station (059133 7201).

Collision could no longer be prevented
There was also a serious collision in the Sölden ski area in Ötztal on Saturday. A 57-year-old local man and a 63-year-old local woman collided at the junction of two black pistes at around 10.15 am. According to the police, they had tried to avoid each other but were unable to do so. The 57-year-old therefore dropped onto the slope and hit the 63-year-old with his feet or skis. She was seriously injured and was flown to Zams hospital. The man escaped with bruises. 

The second accident in Sölden occurred in the afternoon. Shortly after 3 pm, a Dutch skier (60) crashed on a blue slope. According to the police, he suffered serious injuries and was flown to Innsbruck Hospital. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf