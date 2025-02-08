Run over skis, hand and face – then escape

Collision could no longer be prevented

There was also a serious collision in the Sölden ski area in Ötztal on Saturday. A 57-year-old local man and a 63-year-old local woman collided at the junction of two black pistes at around 10.15 am. According to the police, they had tried to avoid each other but were unable to do so. The 57-year-old therefore dropped onto the slope and hit the 63-year-old with his feet or skis. She was seriously injured and was flown to Zams hospital. The man escaped with bruises.