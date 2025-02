East Tyrolean pupils become “exercise buddies”

It was an instructive and active lesson that 15 pupils from the first grade of Egger-Lienz secondary school experienced. Together with Elena Eidler from the Simplystrong school association, they were trained as "movement buddies". This is a sporting method to promote children's performance, as Eidler explains: "Movement breaks during lessons increase the ability to learn and concentrate in all subjects." Three programs with almost 500 exercises were developed for this purpose.