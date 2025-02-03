Fischer: “We have closed a few mouths”

After Marko Raguz made it 2-0 in the 89th minute, the fans and the whole team burst into song. While the team made the stadium catacombs shake with their dressing room party, the purple fans set off a belated New Year's Eve firework display in the middle of Graz. "At home" in the Viola Pub in the Austria Stadium, happy hour was declared at the final whistle and curfew was lifted. Austria's Cup goalie Mirko Kos "would have loved to cry" from sheer joy, while Raguz "couldn't even describe the feelings" after years of suffering and his first competitive goal for Violett. It is a perfect double pass between down-to-earthness and a broad chest that head coach Stephan Helm is currently playing.