“The welfare of the children is massively at risk”

22 additional posts are required

The difficult situation was already made public last year. The situation is getting worse, according to reports from youth welfare offices. Among other things, there are more reports from nurseries and schools now that more social workers are working there. Trade unionists are sounding the alarm in view of the self-reports. "In 2023, there was a study with representatives from specialist and HR departments and experts that came up with 22 additional full-time posts needed," criticizes trade unionist Josef Sailer.