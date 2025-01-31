Rubio: Trump really wants to annex Greenland

NATO threatens super-GAU

The Greenland debate is highly explosive for NATO. On the one hand, the alliance must fear for its credibility if a leading member suddenly threatens to annex the territory of another country by force - especially in view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and China's claims to Taiwan. On the other hand, it would be a super-GAU for NATO if the USA were to withdraw from the alliance in a dispute over such an issue, because NATO's deterrence is based primarily on its nuclear arsenal and the strength of the USA's conventional armed forces.