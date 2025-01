Schladming: Straßer goes off on his own coach

"It's a really stupid situation to be giving an interview right now. I'm not doing my coach any good," said Straßer in an interview with BR after the race. "Simply incomprehensible. We don't have that many good ones, then you're in that position. It was exactly the same at the World Championships, I don't try to do anything special, then I expect the same from my coaches. If you already have the advantage and then give it away like that ... but so be it."