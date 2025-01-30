Australian man seriously injured in kangaroo attack

Fatal attacks are rare

According to the information, the marsupial was around two meters tall. The authorities issued a warning and urged people in the town 700 kilometers northwest of Brisbane to be very careful. "Normally the kangaroos in the town are quite friendly, and people feed them and think they're great," said a local fire department employee. So far there have never been any problems, but this male kangaroo has apparently taken it into his head to attack people.