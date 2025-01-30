Kept it as a pet
Australian man seriously injured in kangaroo attack
A large kangaroo has attacked and seriously injured a man in Australia. According to the emergency services, the marsupial attacked the 50-year-old man right outside his front door as he was walking to his car.
The victim suffered serious injuries to his chest and deep lacerations to his arms, ABC quoted the Queensland Ambulance Service as saying.
The man from the village of Willows Gemfields was flown to a hospital in the city of Rockhampton. The incident occurred on Wednesday.
Fatal attacks are rare
According to the information, the marsupial was around two meters tall. The authorities issued a warning and urged people in the town 700 kilometers northwest of Brisbane to be very careful. "Normally the kangaroos in the town are quite friendly, and people feed them and think they're great," said a local fire department employee. So far there have never been any problems, but this male kangaroo has apparently taken it into his head to attack people.
Kangaroo attacks on humans are not uncommon Down Under. In 2022, there was a fatal attack in the west of the country for the first time since the 1930s. The victim had kept the kangaroo as a pet. But the animals also often attack other kangaroos.
The kangaroo is Australia's national animal. There are four species of the hopping marsupials: the red giant kangaroo, the eastern gray giant kangaroo, the western gray giant kangaroo and the antelope kangaroo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.