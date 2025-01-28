Säumel: “We want a strong finish!”

And to be able to hold their own there, they need to improve their performance compared to last week's 5-0 loss at Bergamo, especially defensively. "We have to be clearer, defend better. We made a lot of individual mistakes," emphasized defensive boss Gregory Wüthrich. Both Sturm and Leipzig have only managed one win in the top flight so far. While this was to be expected for the "Blackies", the Bulls have been completely disappointing. It was only last week that they picked up their first "three-pointer" with a 2:1 win against Sporting Lisbon. Before that, there were six consecutive defeats. But it's clear that the Styrians are also the clear underdogs in this match. "They have great individual quality. We know what to expect, it will be a very intense game, just like against Salzburg. We want a strong finish," says Säumel.