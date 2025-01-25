Ticker from 3.30 pm
Handball World Championship: Austria vs. the Netherlands
Handball World Championship in Varazdin: Austria meets the Netherlands.
Here is the ticker for the game:
Even if the self-sacrificing fight against Hungary on Thursday was not rewarded and the dream of the World Championship quarter-finals was shattered with the 26:29 defeat: Austria's handball men can look themselves in the mirror after five games at the finals in Croatia. "We can be proud of ourselves," said wing Sebastian Frimmel, whose team will be fighting for a good result against the Netherlands on Saturday (15:30) - "at full throttle".
A win against Oranje in Varazdin could see them move up to third place in main round Group 2 and finish in one of the positions from 9th to 12th in the final standings. A defeat would put them in 17th to 20th place. In view of the notable absences of captain Mykola Bilyk and his backcourt colleagues Janko Bozovic and Boris Zivkovic, the overall performance over the five games so far, with victories over Kuwait and Qatar, as well as the point against North Macedonia and the narrow defeat against Hungary, can certainly be regarded as strong.
Hungary gained revenge for Euro 2024
A win against the Netherlands, who are likely to be on a par, should be within reach at the end. The limited attacking options and the shorter bench could, of course, weigh even more heavily in the sixth game. A fact that could not be overlooked on Thursday after a strong first half against Hungary. "They made life very difficult for us there," emphasized interim captain and Hungary legionnaire Frimmel, whose team - with their best line-up - had beaten the Magyars 30:29 at Euro 2024.
"Hungary's coach told me afterwards that it was revenge for 2024," said team boss Ales Pajovic, weeping audibly after the points missed in the final quarter of an hour. "The chance was there today too. It would have been so nice to see the boys in the quarter-finals," said the Slovenian, who led Red-White-Red to eighth place at both the 2020 and 2024 European Championships. "We put in a great performance throughout the tournament, especially with our passion. Every game is remarkable," explained Frimmel.
Lacking substance in the finish
Even a great first half, in which Hungary were never really allowed to get into the game, was ultimately not enough. While their opponents were at least able to improve slightly, the Red-White-Red lacked substance in the final stages and made an increasing number of mistakes. "It worked really well in the first half. But then there were too many little moments where we did it badly," said Pajovic. "You can tell that they are a top team," Frimmel noted dryly.
Elias Kofler said it was important to get a win against the Netherlands at the end. "We want to achieve a historic result for Austria and finish the tournament on a positive note with a view to the next games (European Championship qualifiers, note)." But they would have to be more compact. Pajovic canceled a training session in exchange for regeneration. "One more full throttle 60 minutes," was the Slovenian's motto. "We are there. It's just a question of how our goalkeepers are, how many mistakes do we make?"
