Handball World Championship: Austria vs. the Netherlands

Lacking substance in the finish

Even a great first half, in which Hungary were never really allowed to get into the game, was ultimately not enough. While their opponents were at least able to improve slightly, the Red-White-Red lacked substance in the final stages and made an increasing number of mistakes. "It worked really well in the first half. But then there were too many little moments where we did it badly," said Pajovic. "You can tell that they are a top team," Frimmel noted dryly.