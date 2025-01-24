“Santa Claus” on trial for attempted murder

Crime knife buried in plant trough

The "Santa Claus" finally pushed the 54-year-old into a bush. When he had picked himself up and approached the accused, he pulled out a folding knife, grabbed the 54-year-old by the right shoulder with his left hand "and with his right hand made five targeted stabbing movements with the knife against the front of the man's upper body. After the fifth stab, he let go of him and ran away. On his escape route, he buried the knife in a plant trough," the indictment reads.