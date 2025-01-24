Children worried about Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus!

"Would love to help you"

Cyrus also explained, "Me and the girls were seriously worried about you for years, but you pushed us all away." Noah had "desperately" wanted Billy Ray "to be part of their lives" but claimed he "wasn't even there for them". In the end, he offers his father concrete help: "I don't know exactly what you're struggling with, but I think I have a pretty good idea and I'd like to help you if you open up and get help. You know how to reach me. Until that day comes, I will continue to pray for you.