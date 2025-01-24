Son sends call for help!
Children worried about Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus!
After his bizarre appearance at the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Billy Ray Cyrus' children are beside themselves with worry for their father! Twitter is abuzz with speculation as to whether he was "just stoned" or had other problems. His son posted a cry for help on Instagram! "You're not well dad and everyone can tell."
35-year-old Trace Cyrus posted an emotional open letter after his father's appearance at Donald Trump's Liberty Inaugural Ball on Monday, which was described as the "most embarrassing moment" of the year, with anguished words saying he didn't recognize him.
The 63-year-old country singer had bizarrely wandered around the stage during a strange a cappella version of "Old Town Road" at Trump's inauguration, which shocked many on social media, and his children may have felt the same way.
Former hero unrecognizable
In a long post on his Instagram account, Trace, whose sisters are Miley, Brandi and Noah, wrote: "From my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Unfortunately, I barely recognize the man I so desperately wanted to be now."
Then Trace gets very specific with his concern: "You're not well, Dad, and everyone notices. Just like I showed up for you at Mamaw's (Southern dialect for Grandma, ed.) funeral when you weren't expecting it, I'm still here. As I write this with tears in my eyes, I hope you realize that this message is just coming from a place of love and also fear that the world is losing you way too soon. I love you dad."
"Would love to help you"
Cyrus also explained, "Me and the girls were seriously worried about you for years, but you pushed us all away." Noah had "desperately" wanted Billy Ray "to be part of their lives" but claimed he "wasn't even there for them". In the end, he offers his father concrete help: "I don't know exactly what you're struggling with, but I think I have a pretty good idea and I'd like to help you if you open up and get help. You know how to reach me. Until that day comes, I will continue to pray for you.
As I write this with tears in my eyes, I hope you realize that this message is just coming from a place of love and also fear that the world is losing you way too soon. I love you, Dad.
Two divorces in two years
The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer divorced "Tish" Cyrus-Purcell, the adoptive mother of Trace and mother of Brandi, Miley, Noah and Braison Cyrus, in 2022 after 30 years of marriage. He then married musician Firerose in 2023. However, the marriage only lasted ten months and the couple fought an unsavory divorce war with mutual accusations.
Firerose accused her ex of "extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse". He countered that she had cheated him out of money and used his credit card to pay for a boob job.
