DFB extends contract with Nagelsmann until 2028

DFB Sports Director Rudi Völler said: "The players and the entire DFB staff have been inspired by Julian over the past 16 months with his infectious enthusiasm for the common goals. During this time, he has built up a close relationship with the fans, the players and the team behind the team and formed a unit again. This is necessary for success. We look forward to working with Julian in the long term and with the same passion as before to realize our great sporting ambitions."