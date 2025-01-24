"Significant signal"
DFB extends contract with Nagelsmann until 2028
The German Football Association (DFB) has extended the contract with national coach Julian Nagelsmann until the 2028 European Championship.
His previous contract ran until the 2026 World Cup. Nagelsmann signed his new contract as part of the 125th anniversary celebrations of the DFB. The DFB Executive Committee, the Supervisory Board and the Shareholders' Meeting had previously followed the proposal of DFB President Bernd Neuendorf to extend the agreement with Nagelsmann until the 2028 European Championship.
Neuendorf explained: "The extension of Julian Nagelsmann's contract is a very important signal, especially in view of our 125th anniversary as an association. It proves that we are not resting on the laurels of the past, but rather working on new ones. The position of national coach is of central importance here. Julian Nagelsmann fills this role perfectly with his sporting expertise, but also his keen sense for the team and the fans."
DFB Sports Director Rudi Völler said: "The players and the entire DFB staff have been inspired by Julian over the past 16 months with his infectious enthusiasm for the common goals. During this time, he has built up a close relationship with the fans, the players and the team behind the team and formed a unit again. This is necessary for success. We look forward to working with Julian in the long term and with the same passion as before to realize our great sporting ambitions."
Nagelsmann took over as national coach in September 2023. With the German national team, he reached the quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championship at home with convincing performances and was only eliminated there extremely unluckily with 1:2 after extra time against the eventual European champions Spain.
