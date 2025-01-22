0:5 defeat in Bergamo
A “gift of a goal” was the beginning of the end for Sturm
Sturm lost 5-0 at Bergamo in a "cold start" in the Premier League, with Aiwu's blunder being the crux of the matter. The minimal chance of a play-off is gone ...
Europa League winners Atalanta failed to cause a sensation in Sturm's last away game in the Champions League - the Gasperini side, who unlike the Graz team were in full championship rhythm, were ultimately too strong and clinched promotion with a 5-0 win.
At Jürgen Säumel's first match as head coach, 1500 Sturm fans were eager to see what the team would look like after the departures of Biereth, Yardimci and Gazibegovic. Kjell Scherpen celebrated his comeback in goal after knee surgery, with 19-year-old Bosnian U21 team player Arjan Malic (only eleven professional minutes for Sturm) making his starting debut on the right in defense.
Camara instead of Jatta
Following the departure of top scorer Biereth (14 goals in competitive matches in the autumn) and Yardimci, Amady Camara started alongside Willy Böving in attack, as Seedy Jatta (back problems) was unable to train.
Missed leading chance
And the 19-year-old Malian had the first chance of the game on his feet: he outdanced Kolasinac after a counter-attack, but then put his shot wide of the goal.
That proved to be a bitter revenge just a minute later: Atalanta reacted with lightning speed after a mistake by ex-Italy legionnaire Aiwu when playing out - Zappacosta ideally served goal scorer Retegui on the five - 1:0 (12). A gift!
The Italians went on to dominate, Sturm only defended without creating any chances themselves. The result after the break: 2:0 through Pasalic, 3:0 through De Ketelaere, who had already had a goal disallowed for offside (as did Zappacosta later on). Zvonarek missed the consolation goal at the end, but Lookman and Brescianini scored to make it 5-0.
Sturm's theoretical chance of a play-off in the round of 16 is gone - which is why Jon Stankovic sighed: "In the end, they score from every chance - and unfortunately we score the goals ourselves."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
