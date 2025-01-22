A “gift of a goal” was the beginning of the end for Sturm

The Italians went on to dominate, Sturm only defended without creating any chances themselves. The result after the break: 2:0 through Pasalic, 3:0 through De Ketelaere, who had already had a goal disallowed for offside (as did Zappacosta later on). Zvonarek missed the consolation goal at the end, but Lookman and Brescianini scored to make it 5-0.