1500 vociferous Sturm fans in Bergamo

In the 2023 Europa League, 800 Sturm fans had stood in the pouring rain during the first clash with Atalanta in the 0:1 draw in Lombardy because the Gewiss Stadium was being renovated and the guest sector was not covered. But it wasn't just because the sun was shining during the day that everything was tip-top in Bergamo this time: the club-owned arena has been ready since September 2024, the spectator capacity has been increased to 24,950, which is why the Sturm ticket contingent has also been increased: "Our sector alone is sold out at 1,300," said business boss Thomas Tebbich, beaming about the great support at the last away match in the league phase of the Champions League.