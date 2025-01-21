Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Refused change

Postal clerk: “We are not a bureau de change here”

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 06:00

A postal customer in Wiener Neustadt wanted to pay the amount of 1 euro and six cents in small coins. The counter clerk refused to accept it and reacted gruffly with the words: "We're not a bureau de change here". 

0 Kommentare

Markus Neumeister from Wiener Neustadt is annoyed as hell about the yellow post. He was supposed to pay 6.06 euros for posting a parcel. He handed the lady at the counter a five-euro bill and the rest in small change (about 20 to 30 coins).

Postal clerk refused the customer's "gravel" 

"However, the postal clerk refused my small change very rudely, arguing that this wasn't a bureau de change," reports Neumeister. He pointed out to her that his small change was an official means of payment. "She then said that it was in the house rules that she didn't have to accept cent coins." "There were only harsh words, but the postal worker was unable to show me the house rules mentioned. Even a written confirmation that she refused to accept the cent coins was rejected," says Neumeister. To save himself further trouble, he then paid the entire amount with a ten-euro bill.

Zitat Icon

To prevent this case from escalating further, I paid the amount with a 10 euro bill

Markus Neumeister, verärgerter Postkunde

From his point of view, the so-called "Scheidemünzengesetz", which states that coins must always be accepted in quantities of up to fifty.

Swiss Post admits wrongdoing and apologizes

And what does Swiss Post say? "At our post offices, we accept cash payments of up to 500 coins per customer per payment. We should therefore have accepted the coins for payment in this case. We apologize for the inconvenience and have retrained our employees," says the Swiss Post press office. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf