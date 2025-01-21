Postal clerk: “We are not a bureau de change here”

"However, the postal clerk refused my small change very rudely, arguing that this wasn't a bureau de change," reports Neumeister. He pointed out to her that his small change was an official means of payment. "She then said that it was in the house rules that she didn't have to accept cent coins." "There were only harsh words, but the postal worker was unable to show me the house rules mentioned. Even a written confirmation that she refused to accept the cent coins was rejected," says Neumeister. To save himself further trouble, he then paid the entire amount with a ten-euro bill.