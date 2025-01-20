Investment offensive
Lindaupark: the facelift enters the final spurt
The shopping center, which is also popular with many Vorarlberg residents, is currently being renovated - which is associated with restrictions. The competition in the region, first and foremost the Messepark in Dornbirn, is likely to follow suit soon.
Spurred on by the rise in prices, many Vorarlberg residents are going shopping in nearby Germany. The Lindaupark, where cars with Vorarlberg license plates cannot be overlooked, is particularly popular with shopping tourists. For a few weeks now, however, the shopping experience has been noticeably spoiled: several stores are closed and certain areas are completely off-limits. The reason for this is renovation work to make the shopping center fit for the future. This work has been underway since 2023, but customers have not noticed much of it - until now. Now, however, things are entering the hot phase and there will be no getting around the restrictions until completion in 2026.
Additional space, new stores
Around 5,000 square meters of retail space will be added as part of the redesign. In total, the retail space will then amount to 17,500 square meters. The new space will primarily attract well-known brands, with the motto "quality over quantity". In order to create the right ambience, the focus is on high-quality architecture, with the centerpiece being located on the second floor - a passageway is to be created here, through which customers will be able to access the new parking garage, which is also currently being built in the new "Vier-Linden-Quartier".
Messepark plans to invest 100 million euros
The massive investments by our German neighbors are also being closely scrutinized in the Ländle. The operators of the Dornbirn trade fair park in particular feel challenged by the competition. In any case, they do not want to give up market share without a fight. As is well known, the state government approved an expansion of the retail space from the current 19,000 to 22,200 square meters in autumn 2023. Around 100 million euros are to be invested in the "Messepark 3.0", and the concrete plans are expected to be submitted this year. The structural adaptation measures will then take around three years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.