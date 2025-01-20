Lindaupark: the facelift enters the final spurt

Spurred on by the rise in prices, many Vorarlberg residents are going shopping in nearby Germany. The Lindaupark, where cars with Vorarlberg license plates cannot be overlooked, is particularly popular with shopping tourists. For a few weeks now, however, the shopping experience has been noticeably spoiled: several stores are closed and certain areas are completely off-limits. The reason for this is renovation work to make the shopping center fit for the future. This work has been underway since 2023, but customers have not noticed much of it - until now. Now, however, things are entering the hot phase and there will be no getting around the restrictions until completion in 2026.