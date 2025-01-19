Seifriedsberger fourth in Sapporo like the day before

Seifriedsberger slipped off the podium in heat two

Seifriedsberger slipped from second place after heat one, but was satisfied. "The placement is great," she said on the day before her 34th birthday. She was a little too good in the second run. "Stay relaxed and keep your head down in the squat." ÖSV head coach Bernhard Metzler drew a positive conclusion from the two days with six top ten places. "But you can see that we still have reserves, that we don't always manage two jumps." You also need special flying qualities on the Sapporo bakken.