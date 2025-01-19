Ski Jumping
Seifriedsberger fourth in Sapporo like the day before
Jacqueline Seifriedsberger from Upper Austria finished fourth in the women's ski jumping World Cup in Sapporo on Sunday, just like in the first competition the day before.
After jumps of 126 and 124 meters, the 33-year-old finished with 219.8 points, 6.9 points behind third-placed Norwegian Thea Minyan Björseth. Her compatriot Eirin Maria Kvandal (129.5/136.5) won with 248.5 points, 20.5 points ahead of Germany's Selina Freitag.
Strong team
With Villach winner Eva Pinkelnig (201.7) and the previous day's runner-up Lisa Eder (195.2) in ninth and tenth place, two more Austrians made it into the top ten. Julia Mühlbacher (151.8) finished in 22nd place. 17-year-old Meghann Wadsak managed to qualify for the competition, unlike the previous day, but in 35th place she did not make it through to the second run. The team will now travel on to Zao in Japan, where two individual competitions are scheduled for Friday and Sunday on the normal hill and a super team event on Saturday.
Seifriedsberger slipped off the podium in heat two
Seifriedsberger slipped from second place after heat one, but was satisfied. "The placement is great," she said on the day before her 34th birthday. She was a little too good in the second run. "Stay relaxed and keep your head down in the squat." ÖSV head coach Bernhard Metzler drew a positive conclusion from the two days with six top ten places. "But you can see that we still have reserves, that we don't always manage two jumps." You also need special flying qualities on the Sapporo bakken.
In the overall World Cup, Eder had to give up third place to Freitag, ahead of Katharina Schmid (GER) and Nika Prevc (SLO), who finished seventh and sixth respectively on Sunday. Pinkelnig is sixth, Seifriedsberger ninth. The previous day's winner from Canada, Alexandria Loutitt, had to make do with twelfth place on Sunday.
