Expanded offer
The desire to travel from Klagenfurt Airport is high
Last year, the number of passengers at Klagenfurt Airport fell from 150,000 to 140,000 due to the discontinuation of several airlines. For this season, however, the airport is getting off to a flying start. With an expanded range of services, even more planes are set to take off.
"From March 1, AUA will be flying to Vienna 13 times again, and with the spring line you can catch AUA's morning window, which offers connections to 80 destinations around the world," says Airport Managing Director Maximilian Wildt. "We also offer direct flights from Klagenfurt to London, Hamburg, Cologne, Hanover, Mallorca, Alicante and Paros. This means that a total of 250,000 tickets can be booked from Klagenfurt, and we want to make the best possible use of this."
Inexpensive package tours attract
Hitreise Managing Director Ingo Hitzenhammer has twelve flights from Klagenfurt in his program. London, Morocco, Bulgaria, Romania, Mallorca, Hamburg, Belgrade, Alicante (Spain), Kos, Rhodes, Chalkidiki (Greece) and Madeira (Portugal) can be booked. "Last year, the offer was only half as big." Package tours are particularly popular. "Long-distance trips are also available from just 1000 euros. The offer in Austria is huge thanks to the many low-cost airlines, which is driving prices down. You can book short-haul flights for as little as 40 euros. That's cheap," says Hitzenhammer.
Andrea Springer will be flying to Paros in Greece again from the end of May and is expecting sales of 45 million euros with the Springer travel agencies this year. "That's an increase of five percent compared to the times before Corona. People are booking early, the desire for a vacation is great."
Great flight times from Klagenfurt
The changed departure and return flight times, which are much earlier and later, are also causing a boom in bookings. "This practically saves two days in the individual regions. We had to wait two years for these good flight times," says Wildt.
Ljubljana in particular has a disadvantage: many trips only depart in the evening, so you have to return early. Another advantage for Klagenfurt Airport is that the Slovenian airline Adrian Airways has finally had to cease operations.
That's why we offer trips to Hamburg, Cologne and Hanover. Many Germans are already looking forward to the many lakes in Carinthia.
Flughafen-Geschäftsführer Maximilian Wildt
Maximilian Wildt is also hoping for many vacation guests in Carinthia. "That's why we're offering trips to Hamburg, Cologne and Hanover. Many Germans are already looking forward to the many lakes in Carinthia."
The Airport Managing Director, who is also counting on rental income from land released on the airport site for the first time this year, still has two wishes: "Tourism should release even more beds. The more we can offer in Germany, the better."
Do away with the air traffic tax
Wildt: "The air traffic tax should be abolished. It amounts to twelve euros and is not levied in many countries. In Austria, it is also not used for a specific purpose, but is spent on other things. An airport is expensive, it is an international competition. The major airlines choose the destinations. Elsewhere, flights are cheaper without this air traffic tax, which is why they get the advantage. It should be made easier for us by abolishing the tax."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.