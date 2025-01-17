The desire to travel from Klagenfurt Airport is high

Do away with the air traffic tax

Wildt: "The air traffic tax should be abolished. It amounts to twelve euros and is not levied in many countries. In Austria, it is also not used for a specific purpose, but is spent on other things. An airport is expensive, it is an international competition. The major airlines choose the destinations. Elsewhere, flights are cheaper without this air traffic tax, which is why they get the advantage. It should be made easier for us by abolishing the tax."