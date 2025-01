Paraglider plunges 80 meters into the depths

According to another paraglider pilot, the pilot involved in the accident "threw" the rescue parachute at an altitude of around 50 meters, as reported by the police. However, the parachute did not open completely and spun around its own axis extremely quickly. The 33-year-old finally crashed into the snow-covered meadow at the landing site near the Unterberg valley station and suffered serious injuries. After receiving first aid at the scene of the accident, the man was flown by emergency helicopter to Traunstein Hospital.