Old amusement tax is the death of events

So many managers have already taken action against the entertainment tax, yet more and more municipalities are reintroducing it. Well-known event organizer Thomas Semmler is now also sounding the alarm. "The municipalities have a spending problem. Instead of thinking innovatively, age-old fees such as the entertainment tax are being pulled out of the drawer. This is no longer in keeping with the times, there is no consideration on the part of the municipality. This tax harms the entire economy and robs the population of their enjoyment because the tickets are no longer affordable," says Semmler.