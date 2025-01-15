Vorteilswelt
Prices explode

Old amusement tax is the death of events

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 06:00

The amusement tax, which more and more municipalities are reactivating due to their ailing coffers, is depriving the entire event industry of its livelihood. Renowned event organizer Thomas Semmler is also sounding the alarm. "Ticket prices would have to be doubled for this tax, it would kill all events."

So many managers have already taken action against the entertainment tax, yet more and more municipalities are reintroducing it. Well-known event organizer Thomas Semmler is now also sounding the alarm. "The municipalities have a spending problem. Instead of thinking innovatively, age-old fees such as the entertainment tax are being pulled out of the drawer. This is no longer in keeping with the times, there is no consideration on the part of the municipality. This tax harms the entire economy and robs the population of their enjoyment because the tickets are no longer affordable," says Semmler.

Organizer Thomas Semmler sounds the alarm.
Organizer Thomas Semmler sounds the alarm.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Full stands are obviously not desirable.
Full stands are obviously not desirable.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
A 25 percent entertainment tax is to be levied in Finkenstein.
A 25 percent entertainment tax is to be levied in Finkenstein.
(Bild: Burgarena Finkenstein)

 Countless expenses for the organizers

"Finkenstein wants 25 percent (!) of ticket sales and decided this in a pre-Christmas municipal council meeting. Do the ladies and gentlemen actually know what they are doing? On top of that, we organizers have to pay 13 percent VAT, ten percent AKM and 20 percent withholding tax for foreign artists. That leaves just under 50 percent for the organizer.

This has to pay for everything: Rent, fees, technology, security, advertising, fire department, rescue services, cleaning, staff, ticket fees. Perhaps the organizer will only be left with five percent of the revenue from a sold-out show," says Semmler. "If this is really how it's going to be implemented, I can't see the future for the Burgarena Finkenstein. And cities in other federal states will be happy. "U

Salzburg abolishes the amusement tax

This amusement tax was banned by the state of Salzburg on January 1. "Even in Moosburg, where many concerts are held, it is not levied," praises Semmler.

In Finkenstein, investor Thomas Seitlinger, who bought the Burgarena, has intervened and wants to reduce the entertainment tax to five percent this year. The local councillors often have no idea of the actual costs."

In Pörtschach, the tax is demanded, "but it is only three percent", emphasizes Mayor Silvia Häusl-Benz (VP). All parties in the town were against the introduction, only the VP pushed it through with an absolute majority, organizer Hannes Jagerhofer, who also wanted to return to Pörtschach with his Multi-Sports-Tour, naturally has no friends. There is also talk in the community of the "Lex Anti-Jagerhofer".

There will also be no more concerts at the waterfalls in Gallizien because the organizers have bailed out with this senseless tax. The state of Carinthia is called upon to do something. Semmler: "With this entertainment tax, all the stages in Carinthia will soon be empty."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
