Ice cop Thaler: “I’m already itching to go abroad”
Ice bull Lucas Thaler continues to perform after his injury and has already broken a record. On Monday, the 22-year-old had a relaxed day off. The tough guest game in Bolzano follows on Wednesday.
Lucas Thaler missed eight ice hockey league games with an injury around the turn of the year before the forward returned with a goal in the 4:1 win in Fehervar. He also scored in Ljubljana (in a 2:1 loss) and on Sunday. He also added an assist in the 3:1 win against Linz, underlining his strong performance. The 22-year-old thus picked up where he left off before the break. "I think I've made good progress this season," said a delighted Thaler, who already has twelve goals, impressively topping his goals and points record from last year (ten/21).
He slept in on the Monday off, went to the gym anyway ("mobilizing, I feel better there") and then went to the sauna. The battery should be fully recharged before the tough Wednesday match in Bolzano. As a junior player, the noble racketeer has already played for Mora in Sweden and says of his future: "I'm looking from year to year. I'm itching to go abroad again in the professional game."
Defender Genoway also missed the last five games with an injury. His good comeback was particularly praised by coach Oliver David. "He gave us a lot of input." All the more important as Murphy, the number one "puck pusher", was particularly missed in some phases against the very compact Upper Austrians.
Goalie Kickert also enjoyed the extra cheers in front of the fans' stand after the game. His last two appearances had ended with Bulls blows, this time he was a "father of victory".
