Ice cop Thaler: “I’m already itching to go abroad”

Lucas Thaler missed eight ice hockey league games with an injury around the turn of the year before the forward returned with a goal in the 4:1 win in Fehervar. He also scored in Ljubljana (in a 2:1 loss) and on Sunday. He also added an assist in the 3:1 win against Linz, underlining his strong performance. The 22-year-old thus picked up where he left off before the break. "I think I've made good progress this season," said a delighted Thaler, who already has twelve goals, impressively topping his goals and points record from last year (ten/21).