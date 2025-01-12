Rapid start training
Amane on approach! Katzer denies false report
The sports medicine tests have been completed, and on Monday (2.30pm) Rapid's preparations will kick off with a public training session! Good news for Green-White: loan striker Mmaee is (finally) fit. And with Romeo Amane, the first (of two planned) reinforcements is on the way. Zimmermann could dock with a league rival...
"It has appeared on the net that Ryan Mmaee is injured again, that's not true. He is fully fit". Not that Markus Katzer would be surprised by false reports, but this denial was important to Rapids' sporting director. On Monday, coach Robert Klauß invites to the first public training session (2.30 pm, training center in Prater) of the preparation. Striker Mmaee finally joins the squad. The 27-year-old was loaned out from Stoke City as "immediate help" in September, but then injured himself in the first training session and didn't play a single second for the green-and-white team in the fall. Now the wait is over.
Which is particularly important after the absence of Guido Burgstaller, who is doing well at home in Carinthia after the beating attack in December. The Moroccan Mmaee - like all Rapid players - underwent the routine medical check at the weekend after his vacation.
Of course, Mamadou Sangare, whose possible "million" departure is the subject of many rumors, was also there. Katzer reacted in his usual relaxed manner, only "feeding" the phrase piggy bank, speaking of "keen interest", but there would be "no sell-out".
Agreement reached
On the contrary, Rapid are planning two more reinforcements this winter: Romeo Amane is clear, this has been known since last week. According to "Krone" information, an agreement has already been reached with the midfielder and his current club BK Häcken (Sd). However, the fitness check is still pending. However, the 21-year-old Ivorian is expected to fly to the camp in Benidorm next Sunday. And - as already reported - a winger (striker) is also set to arrive.
Oh yes, Bernhard Zimmermann should also be fit again nine months after tearing his cruciate ligament. The striker, who was loaned out to Wolfsberg last season, is no longer an issue at Rapid. The 22-year-old has been given the green light by Rapid to recommend himself in training at Blau Weiß Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
