Amane on approach! Katzer denies false report

"It has appeared on the net that Ryan Mmaee is injured again, that's not true. He is fully fit". Not that Markus Katzer would be surprised by false reports, but this denial was important to Rapids' sporting director. On Monday, coach Robert Klauß invites to the first public training session (2.30 pm, training center in Prater) of the preparation. Striker Mmaee finally joins the squad. The 27-year-old was loaned out from Stoke City as "immediate help" in September, but then injured himself in the first training session and didn't play a single second for the green-and-white team in the fall. Now the wait is over.