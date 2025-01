KPÖ has further floodplain purchase by the state examined

The controversial purchase of the Antheringer Au (520 hectares) for 35.6 million euros has been causing a stir since 2022. Just last November, the State Court of Auditors criticized the deal as "neither economical, efficient nor expedient". With the purchase of 127 hectares of floodplain land in Weitwörth (Nußdorf) for 7.5 million euros, the state of Salzburg already invested in the immediate vicinity in 2015.