Ready for renewal
NEOS bring new momentum to 52 municipalities
From A for Amstetten to Z for Zwettl: NEOS will be on the ballot in 52 Lower Austrian municipalities in the municipal elections - and will bring a boost of renewal to the offices.
Now that the coalition talks with the ÖVP and SPÖ have come to an end, a reformist force is needed more than ever to provide new momentum in the municipalities, says regional party leader Indra Collini. Both old parties have had time to prove themselves. However, both have remained immobile when it comes to reforms.
"Leaving everything as it is is comfortable for Black and Red, but certainly not a concept for the future. The local council elections are therefore an opportunity to break new ground and break up the concrete from the bottom up. Now more than ever, the country needs people who will roll up their sleeves and bring the will to reform, attitude and courage to politics," said Collini, referring to the more than 300 candidates standing for election on January 26.
Content instead of power and posts
The aim of the municipal teams is clear: to bring renewal to Lower Austria's municipalities and be a driving force for reform. For example, they want to expand high-quality childcare and create reliability for those parents who depend on these places.
In addition, town centers in the state are to be made climate-friendly - with green areas that promise cooling in hot summers, PV systems on public buildings or the opportunity to establish private energy communities.
In addition, the aim is to massively expand healthcare close to home - for example with comprehensive care services such as community nurses. This is primarily intended to support family caregivers in their important task. Incentives are also to be provided to strengthen the provision of care close to home with the provision of doctors' surgeries and primary care centers.
Municipal offices are to be converted into genuine service points. According to NEOS, free advice services on the topics of building and housing, health and care, heating and energy as well as subsidies should be created there.
In any case, the focus of the NEOS is on content, because, according to Collini: "For us, politics is not an end in itself. It must provide good and sensible solutions for the people in this country and must not cling to power and positions."
Further NEOS ideas and demands can be found here: NEOS Lower Austria municipalities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.