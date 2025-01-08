Only 20 minutes left
3:0! KAC dominate the derby after a lightning start
Ring free for the third ice hockey derby between KAC and VSV! The home side got off to a lightning start: From scored for Klagenfurt from a tight angle after just 23 seconds. The Red Jackets played themselves into a frenzy in the first two periods (From and Schwinger scored twice) and led 6:0 after 40 minutes.
What a lightning start by Klagenfurt! After just 23 seconds, it was 1:0 for the home side in the 3rd special derby of the season. The quick-as-an-arrow striker Mathias From went down the side - directly from the face-off dot he shot half-high and surprised VSV goalie Lamoureux, who did not look good when he scored. Shortly afterwards, From laid it off for the talented Lam, but his shot was too central. After around five minutes, the visitors also briefly got into the game - Lindner fired the first warning shot, but KAC goalkeeper Dahm held (6').
First goal for Nickl
The next big chance belonged to the Red Jackets again: Fraser counter-attacked with Petersen, cross pass - but VSV goalie Lamoureux was able to save (10th). Obersteiner then also shot just over the crossbar shortly afterwards. Klagenfurt's pressure was rewarded: A shot from Unterweger was deflected by a VSV crack, the puck fell right in front of Schwinger's stick - and he slammed it ice-cold into the corner (11'). Then, in the first powerplay, there was also a premiere: defender Nickl curved through the Villach ranks and tucked the puck flat into the corner (16'). The score remained 3:0 after 20 minutes.
From with a rocket
And the second period continued in exactly the same vein! After just 18 seconds, KAC captain Hundertpfund appeared alone in front of goal, but his shot was deflected over. The 4:0 in minute 24 was only recognized one and a half minutes late: Dane From pulls down the side again, unleashes an incredible rocket - and seemingly off the crossbar the puck flew out again. However, the referees' video review showed that the puck bounced off the crossbar in the goal. And just under a minute later, KAC striker Schwinger (also his second goal of the game!) scored in front of the Villach goal to make it 5:0.
That was the end of guest goalie Lamoureux's working day and Villach's backup Swette came into goal. He also had to make a save while short-handed - defender Unterweger made it 6:0 with a long-range shot (30').
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.