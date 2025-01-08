3:0! KAC dominate the derby after a lightning start

From with a rocket

And the second period continued in exactly the same vein! After just 18 seconds, KAC captain Hundertpfund appeared alone in front of goal, but his shot was deflected over. The 4:0 in minute 24 was only recognized one and a half minutes late: Dane From pulls down the side again, unleashes an incredible rocket - and seemingly off the crossbar the puck flew out again. However, the referees' video review showed that the puck bounced off the crossbar in the goal. And just under a minute later, KAC striker Schwinger (also his second goal of the game!) scored in front of the Villach goal to make it 5:0.