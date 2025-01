Burglar attacked early riser with pepper spray

The farm gate was ajar

After getting up at four o'clock in the morning, the 67-year-old became suspicious because the farm gate was ajar. So the farmer from Mühlviertel crept through the ground floor without any light and surprised a masked man who was looking for loot with a flashlight in his hand. The courageous farmer immediately grabbed the intruder, but he had pepper spray with him, sprayed the victim and punched the 67-year-old in the face.