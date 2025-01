“Hit” with rockets in the face and hedge fire

Painful accidents with rockets

In the municipality of Steinfeld, a 35-year-old man had set up a category F2 firework battery in his garden. "As it didn't go off immediately, the 35-year-old went back to the battery and leaned over it. Suddenly the battery ignited," reported the police. "The man was injured to an indeterminate degree in the facial area." After first aid, he was immediately taken to hospital in Spittal by ambulance.