Goals against grief: “They stay in my heart”

"I still can't believe it," Trevor Gooch shook his head. The Graz99ers striker grew up with both brothers. "I was very close friends with Matthew as a child. Johnny later moved very close to us. We were really good friends - especially for the past six or seven years," Trevor's eyes get moist during the Krone interview just a few months after the tragedy. Just two days after the accident, the 30-year-old posted on Instagram: "I lost two brothers. Nothing in this world will be the same without you." A nightmare that also kept Gooch busy.