On duty on New Year's Eve
“I’m there to help others celebrate the New Year safely”
As in previous years, Andreas Dattinger spends New Year's Eve in the fire station. "I'm there so that others can have a happy New Year. I look after them," he explains his motivation.
Carport fires, garbage cans on fire and blazing Christmas trees: the turn of the year is not a quiet time for the emergency services. To ensure that all emergency calls can be answered and the relevant fire departments alerted, the alarm centers must of course also be manned at this time. One of these dispatchers is Andreas Dattinger in Amstetten.
At the control center since 1992
The experienced Floriani already has plenty of experience in this area. He has been spending New Year's Eve in the fire station for years. "I look after them so that others can spend a happy New Year with their friends, family and loved ones," he explains. Dattinger knows the area alarm center, which also looks after the Scheibbs district, better than almost anyone else. He has been on duty there over 2,200 times since 1992.
Important appeal
Almost 3000 emergency calls are received here every year. For the turn of the year, Dattinger not only hopes that everyone takes good care of each other - but also that, in the event of a problem, callers can state as precisely as possible what actually happened. "Where, what and how it happened should be mentioned as well as the number of people involved," he explains. The Florianis also appeal to people not to misuse the emergency call. "Especially on New Year's Eve, bizarre calls from people who are obviously intoxicated become more frequent," they say matter-of-factly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
