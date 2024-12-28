“I’m there to help others celebrate the New Year safely”

Important appeal

Almost 3000 emergency calls are received here every year. For the turn of the year, Dattinger not only hopes that everyone takes good care of each other - but also that, in the event of a problem, callers can state as precisely as possible what actually happened. "Where, what and how it happened should be mentioned as well as the number of people involved," he explains. The Florianis also appeal to people not to misuse the emergency call. "Especially on New Year's Eve, bizarre calls from people who are obviously intoxicated become more frequent," they say matter-of-factly.