Eber-Ebenauer winery is now in the sparkling wine Olympus

President of the Provincial Parliament Wilfing also congratulated them

The cuvée from the 2007, 2008 and 2009 vintages was named "Sparkling Wine of the Year 2025" by Gault&Millau, received 95 points from Robert Parker and 97 points in the Guide A la Carte. The new limited edition of Blanc de Blancs and Blanc de Noirs 2016 is now available and is characterized by seven years of ageing on the lees, zero dosage and impressive finesse. Karl Wilfing, President of the Lower Austrian Parliament, also offered his congratulations: "With this award, Marion and Manfred Ebner-Ebenauer have finally reached the Olympus of sparkling wines. I am very proud that the best of Austria's top sparkling wines comes from the wine town of Poysdorf."