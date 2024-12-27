Sparkling wine of the year 2025
Eber-Ebenauer winery is now in the sparkling wine Olympus
Fitting for the peak of the sparkling wine season: sparkling wine news just before the turn of the year ...
Marion and Manfred Ebner-Ebenauer from Poysdorf are once again making the wine world sit up and take notice! With sparkling wines such as the "Cuvée Courage", the winegrowing couple prove that they are among Austria's top producers.
President of the Provincial Parliament Wilfing also congratulated them
The cuvée from the 2007, 2008 and 2009 vintages was named "Sparkling Wine of the Year 2025" by Gault&Millau, received 95 points from Robert Parker and 97 points in the Guide A la Carte. The new limited edition of Blanc de Blancs and Blanc de Noirs 2016 is now available and is characterized by seven years of ageing on the lees, zero dosage and impressive finesse. Karl Wilfing, President of the Lower Austrian Parliament, also offered his congratulations: "With this award, Marion and Manfred Ebner-Ebenauer have finally reached the Olympus of sparkling wines. I am very proud that the best of Austria's top sparkling wines comes from the wine town of Poysdorf."
Since Marion and Manfred took over the winery in 2007, it has stood for manual work, organic farming and the highest quality. The best restaurants in 23 countries around the world have the Ebner-Ebenauers' products on their wine lists. "Our sparkling wines benefit from the chalky soils and cool climate in our region," they reveal part of their (success) secret.
Vision meets tradition
The winemaker couple's vision of creating sparkling wines of international stature has had a lasting impact on the Austrian wine world. Awarded Falstaff's first "Winegrower Couple of the Year" in 2022 and part of the "Respekt-Biodyn" winegrowers' group since 2023, they combine innovation and tradition. Experts are convinced that their winery stands for organic viticulture, perfect craftsmanship and visions that make Poysdorf an international flagship for sparkling wine production.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
