Skoda Kodiaq: family friend only tweaks the details

How the Kodiaq drives

The test Kodiaq is the more powerful two-liter diesel with 193 hp. It delivers a maximum torque of 400 Nm from 1750 rpm. That sounds powerful, but the Czech car has a pronounced starting weakness. If you accelerate normally, you don't get much at first, then the power suddenly pulls at the wheels. This effect is all the more pronounced when maneuvering, when the standard seven-speed dual-clutch transmission still has to sort out the gears. The automatic start-stop system is also something for particularly patient people.