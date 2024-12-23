Spaceship reloaded
Skoda Kodiaq: family friend only tweaks the details
The Skoda Kodiaq has always been something of a jack-of-all-trades for families: huge, solid, practical and really affordable for what it offers. Now in its second generation, it has grown even further and is the dream of many families. Stephan Schätzl was on the road with the powerful all-wheel drive diesel - his impressions here in the video driving report.
The Czech spaceship shares the platform with the VW Tiguan (which it towers far above) and the VW Tayron, the successor to the Tiguan Allspace. It is only three centimetres shorter than the latter, now has a length of 4.76 meters with a wheelbase of 2.79 meters and is optionally available as a seven-seater (costs a good 1000 euros extra).
With five seats, it can hold 910 liters (up to the trunk lid) or 2105 liters (roof high), the backrests are remotely unlocked by a lever to fold them down. The standard sliding rear bench seat offers absolutely opulent space.
The tidy cockpit is dominated by attractive materials. A very clear ten-inch speedometer display and a 13-inch touchscreen provide information. The central screen can be configured in many ways, although the main buttons could be larger.
Below this, there are three control dials, the outer two of which are responsible for the seat heating and the temperature of the standard three-zone automatic air conditioning. The middle one can be assigned four functions from a selection of six, including entertainment volume, driving modes and Navi-Zom. Very practical.
Even more practical are the steering wheel buttons and rollers, especially the option to deactivate the annoying forced assistants (speed limit/lane keepers).
The center console with its cup holders is only moderately practical, but the adjustable and movable center armrest is all the more so. Two cell phones can be charged with 15 watts. The door compartments can hold 1.5-liter PET bottles.
The navitainment is generally successful, only the image from the reversing camera is coarsely pixelated and relatively worthless due to extreme distortion.
How the Kodiaq drives
The test Kodiaq is the more powerful two-liter diesel with 193 hp. It delivers a maximum torque of 400 Nm from 1750 rpm. That sounds powerful, but the Czech car has a pronounced starting weakness. If you accelerate normally, you don't get much at first, then the power suddenly pulls at the wheels. This effect is all the more pronounced when maneuvering, when the standard seven-speed dual-clutch transmission still has to sort out the gears. The automatic start-stop system is also something for particularly patient people.
In standard trim, the power is sufficient for a standard sprint in 7.8 seconds (the test car, weighing 1836 instead of 1723 kg according to the registration, will probably take a little longer), the top speed is given as 220 km/h and the standard consumption is 6.0 to 7.3 l/100 km. In real operation, the test car consumed an average of 8.2 liters per 100 kilometers.
Even on "normal", the adaptive suspension (otherwise 1000 euros), which comes as standard in the Sportline version and now has separate rebound and compression damping control, is very comfortable. For sporty driving, it is advisable to switch to "Sport" or to tighten it even further. In individual mode, it can be adjusted in multiple stages.
The driving feel is very good, the steering is precise and sensitive without being overly direct. Very mature. Even in extreme situations, the car is easy and intuitive to control. The brakes are a little unpleasant: they sometimes respond jerkily.
Prices and drives
The base price for the 193 hp diesel with all-wheel drive driven here is a good 60,000 euros, including radar cruise control, three-zone automatic air conditioning and the most important assistants. The test car costs around 75,000 euros.
The entry-level model is the 1.5-liter mild hybrid petrol engine with 150 hp and front-wheel drive starting at around 50,000 euros. The equally powerful entry-level diesel, which is also front-wheel drive, costs a good 54,000 euros. The all-wheel drive 204 hp petrol engine is available from 58,000 euros.
The plug-in hybrid, which adds a 116 hp electric motor to the basic petrol engine and provides a system output of 204 hp and an electric range of up to over 100 km, provides the drive of the new era. Cost point 56,190 euros. And the 265 hp RS is also coming.
Driving quote:
The second generation of the Skoda Kodiaq is also a solid spaceship for families with good driving characteristics (apart from the brakes). Small details such as the cheap reversing camera or the continuous light strip at the rear, which does not light up, are annoying. On the other hand, practically all the equipment on the VW shelf is available, right up to the wonderful Matrix LEDs. Skoda is more generous with the warranty, offering five years up to 100,000 kilometers.
Why?
Space miracle
Good driver
Why not?
Jerk brakeman
Or perhaps ...
... VW Tayron, but also Dacia Jogger
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
