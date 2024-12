Smugglers as a “cost trap”

"A burden on the social and judicial system"

Austria is still in 8th place in the EU, with 207 asylum applications per 100,000 citizens, well above the European average of 167. "We have therefore called for an upper limit of 10,000 asylum applications per year, but the current figure is far higher," says the SPÖ party leader. He is pushing for measures against illegal migration. Almost 700 people smugglers have been arrested in Burgenland since 2022, with many serving long prison sentences. There were 1500 smugglers across Austria. "This is an enormous burden on our social and justice system. 1,500 traffickers cost the state around 220,000 euros per day," emphasizes Fürst.