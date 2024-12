The deadly “hazelnut”

This deadly "hazelnut" is a medium-range missile that some people refer to as a "doomsday weapon". The projectile is particularly dangerous because it can be equipped with both conventional and nuclear explosives and reaches ten times the speed of sound - Mach 10 means 12,300 kilometers per hour. The "hazelnut" can therefore reach Western Europe in just a few minutes. Due to its enormous speed, it is almost impossible to intercept.